Australia's Filipino community ready to return to Sunday mass

Highlights With the current restrictions in NSW, from Sunday (06 June), church attendance is limited to 50 people.

Only two people will be allowed at each pew, and only every other pew will be used.

Filipino Australians are the fifth-largest expat Filipino community, and there are about 232,000 in Australia. Three quarters identify as Roman Catholic.

With restrictions on places of worship starting to relax, the Filipino community on Sydney's north shore is busily preparing for its first proper Sunday Mass in nearly three months.











ALSO READ / LISTEN TO How a religious community in Sydney's North Shore is adapting to the 'new normal'





