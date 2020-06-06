SBS Filipino

Australia's Filipino community ready to return to Sunday mass

Filipino Catholics

Deacon Roberto Corpuz Source: SBS

Published 6 June 2020 at 11:46am
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Online masses have filled a void for Catholics during covid-19, but many families have been craving a reconnection to their church community.

Highlights
  • With the current restrictions in NSW, from Sunday (06 June), church attendance is limited to 50 people.
  • Only two people will be allowed at each pew, and only every other pew will be used.
  • Filipino Australians are the fifth-largest expat Filipino community, and there are about 232,000 in Australia. Three quarters identify as Roman Catholic.
With restrictions on places of worship starting to relax, the Filipino community on Sydney's north shore is busily preparing for its first proper Sunday Mass in nearly three months.

 

How a religious community in Sydney's North Shore is adapting to the 'new normal'



