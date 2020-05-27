How a religious community in Sydney's North Shore is adapting to the 'new normal'

"It’s the first time in the history of Australian church that a Sunday mass is attended by only 10 people inside."





With only 10 people allowed, some local parishioners of the Waringgah Parish have to wait outside the church for the next service, especially if they are unable to register online to attend the service.





Highlights





Strict adherence to social distancing is required in the church premises, as churches reopen in NSW.

Parishioners must register online if they wish to attend a particular church service or mass.

Waringgah Parish now conducts 5 to 7 masses per day to accommodate more people.

Despite the current challenges, worshipers make adjustments to continue their usual religious practices.





"Filipinos really seek their faith despite our church lockdown," said Fr. Emman Chuntic.





Filipino faithfuls during their sharing online. Source: Fr Emman Chuntic



In addition to the new normal of just 10 people attending a service, parishioners also continue to attend online for faith sharing sessions.



The old normal. Reverend Emmanuel Chuntic (front, far left) with some of the closely gathered Filipino parishioners after a religious event. Source: Supplied





“It’s really difficult especially that it is not part of our training in the seminary," says Fr Chuntic from St. Kevin's Church in Dee Why, adding "there is no such seminary training especially when we look at the technical side, which is still new for us".





The Warringah district is a place where there are many Filipinos with Catholic faith. Pre-COVID, two Filipino masses are usually held there, compared to other places of worship where only one mass is held each month.









