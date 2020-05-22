SBS Filipino

Silver lining: Life lessons learned from months of social isolation

life lessons under isolation

Published 22 May 2020 at 1:29pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:13pm
By Edinel Magtibay, Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
From the darkest of days can come enlightenment. Canberra resident Daniel Deleña shares some of the lessons that months of social isolation have taught him.

Highlights
  • Have a routine and practise gratitude
  • Learn something new and do something you've put off doing
  • Savour life and connect with others
"I was very much affected by the lockdown. I'm an active and social guy. I go out with my friends every weekend and I like going to the gym. Then, all of that just stopped."

Canberra resident Daniel Deleña is in the same position as others in social isolation - contending with the limitations brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. But while he admits that the new normal takes some getting used to, he's been learning invaluable lessons that he'll be sustaining even after the crisis.

 

1. Have a routine even when the world seems out of control.

"I'm grateful. I know a lot of people lost their jobs because of the pandemic, but I'm lucky that I'm still employed. I work in the media space so the services I render are required."

covid 19, coronavirus
Daniel's home office


Not only are the services he renders required, but Daniel is also able to do the job at home, which could have the potential of being less structured than working from an office.

"I still have a routine. I wake up at 6 or 7am, have breakfast, take a shower and go online at 8 or 9 am to start work. When I'm done for the day, I log out and change my clothes to indicate that work for the day is over."

2. Remember what you've put off doing.

"I've always wanted to get a pet of my own, but I've always been so busy."

Dog, puppy, covid-19 pandemic, covid-19
Daniel and his new pup, Maddie


Because the pandemic has forced Daniel to slow down, he's finally made time to do what he's always wanted to - to get a puppy.

"A few weeks ago, I picked up my American Staffordshire Terrier, Maddie. Having a pet helps cheer me up. I'm happy when I get to play with her every day. Having her around helps me deal with stress and anxiety."

3. Have a way of redirecting your energy.

Because he was lacking the physical activities and social interactions he so enjoyed, Daniel had to find a way to redirect his pent-up energy. He decided to learn how to cook.

covid cooking, coronavirus pandemic, lockdown recipes, covid-19
Daniel redirected his energy to cooking.


"I didn't do it much in the past; but now that I have more time, I'm learning new recipes. Now I know how to make adobo, afritada, pasta...I'm pretty sure post-COVID, I'll still continue cooking."

4. Connect.

Before there was a ban on international travellers coming into the country, Daniel's brother was able to fly to Canberra to be with him.

covid 19, coronavirus
Daniel and his brother, Darren


"I know a lot of people who are here by themselves, like international students. I'm lucky I have my brother [Darren] with me.

"Now that we have a lot of time, we should make more of an effort to connect with each other. Talk with your loved ones. Check-in on them."

5. Savour life.

Daniel has always made it a point to enjoy the life he has, but he believes that he will be feeling it tenfold once the pandemic concludes.

covid 19, coronavirus
"As restrictions ease, we appreciate what we have more. After this, I'll enjoy my life even more."


"As restrictions ease, we appreciate what we have more. After this, I'll enjoy my life even more.

"We should enjoy the silver linings. There are always positives to be found. This too shall pass."

