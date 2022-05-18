Australia's regional migrant communities call for more support

Listen to the audio





Housing policies dominated the last week of campaigns before the May 21 federal election.

Apart from housing affordability, Australia's regional communities find the cost of living and subsidies for small businesses and services are major concerns, too.

Voters should examine election candidates' credibility and integrity.

Housing affordability and childcare

Affordable housing has dominated the parties last week of campaigns prior to the May 21 elections.





But for regional communities like Wagga Wagga, south of New South Wales, politicians have a lot more to focus on.





Housing is a concern close to Delia Freeman's family, especially since she has children who are trying to get into the market.





"Housing affordability is already very high, and people can’t afford it. I’ve got kids trying to get into the market, and they are finding it difficult to save the deposit," says Delia.





But apart from housing, childcare costs should also be looked at, says the semi-retired hospital worker who's been living in Wagga Wagga for the last 30 years.





"I’ve got little grandkids that go to daycare – that’s also very expensive."





Everyday expenses such as food and fuel have also become too costly.





Retirement money may seem not enough to sustain daily expenses for retirees.





The current MP for the Riverina electorate, Michael McCormack, believes that housing is a national issue, but it is not the biggest issue particularly in regional areas such as the Riverina region.





He adds that for regional areas such Wagga Wagga, a bigger problem for that matter is the supply of land. He asks local councils to focus on land development.





Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese had earlier announced Labor Party’s 'Help to Buy' scheme if it wins the upcoming election.





Labor's Help to Buy policy is aimed at helping more people buy their own home earlier by cutting up to 40 per cent of the house cost with smaller deposits needed and allowing smaller mortgages and lower mortgage repayments.





Last Sunday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed what he calls a "game-changer", the new Super Home Buyer scheme where anyone can access up to $50,000 of their superannuation savings to purchase their first home.





Support for small businesses and low wages

For Glenfield Park Filipino shop owner Renato Silvestre, the government has provided much-needed assistance for small businesses, in particular during the pandemic. He hopes the next administration will be able to continue the subsidies.





"Whoever wins the election I hope they will be able to provide assistance to small business owners like me and help sustain the business operations for a long time,' says the retiree.





First-time voter Annabelle Regalado-Borja agrees.





"I'm hopeful there will be additional programs to help migrants like me who have small businesses," says the music teacher and producer.





Meanwhile, Greens candidate for Riverina Michael Organ slammed the current Coalition government's low wage policy.





"We've had a Coalition government who has a policy of keeping wages low. If there's not much money in the pocket how are businesses going to operate? You have to have good wages so that people can spend, businesses are profitable," criticizes Michael Organ.





Riverina Labor candidate Mark Jeffreson agrees with Greens candidate saying Australia's overall wages are too low.





"The policy of the current government is to keep wages low as part of their economic architecture and their policies are not changing."





Jeffreson adds that things have to change. "When we do spending and when grants are issued they [should] be done on the basis of what the community need," reiterates the Labor candidate.





Cost of living and climate change

Greens' Michael Organ admits that cost of living is something that the world will continue to face given the current crisis between Ukraine and Russia.





"Cost of living and climate change are two important issues and they are kind of connected," Organ adds.





"We have seen the rise of fuel prices and out here it has almost doubled in price."





Services and mental health

Access to major services is also a concern for regional communities in Australia.





English teacher Jane Bardos says that while many refugees are taken to regional areas it is important that migrants and refugees have better access to services like interpreters, teachers and health.





The Wagga Wagga resident hopes for more public hospitals in regional areas, particularly their area, so that "people will have a choice and reduce the waiting time for more essential surgeries."





"We have experienced first-hand waiting for more than 16 hours at the emergency [department] for the doctor to see us. Additional hospitals are vital for more health services to be done in time," pleads Jane.





Riverina MP Michael McCormack has campaigned for regional areas like Wagga Wagga to have better mental health services, particularly for migrants in refugee communities.





"Sometimes the refugees that come to these refugee centres, not only they need goo interpreters. They also need good mental health care. They have experienced things they should not have experienced; they have been separated from their families and torn apart. That's very hard for mental strain," notes McCormack.





Candidates' credibility and integrity

On the issues that continue to dominate this year's federal election, for new voters like Annabelle Regalado-Borja, it is vital to carefully look at a candidate's track record and their party.





Along with credibility, it is also important for Wagga Wagga teacher Jane Bardos to scrutinise the candidates' achievements, dedication and commitment to the community.





The Riverina region is one of Australia's electorates, where Filipino migrants are the fifth largest group.





And in this election, it is important for fellow Filipinos to not only vote but also choose the candidate or party that would be able to provide appropriate programs and projects that would meet the needs of the community.









