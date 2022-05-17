SBS Filipino

What do the major and minor parties stand for?

SBS Filipino

What do the minor parties stand for?

Voters filling in their ballot papers. Source: AEC

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 May 2022 at 12:14pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:57am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Lucy Murray
Presented by Edinel Magtibay, Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

This election is shaping up to be a tight race between the two major parties, Liberal and Labor. In the event of a hung parliament, minor parties and Independents will be power brokers, exchanging their support for policy compromises. But who are the key minor players? And what do they stand for?

Published 17 May 2022 at 12:14pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:57am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Lucy Murray
Presented by Edinel Magtibay, Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • The Greens are socially progressive, and this election they're pushing for mental health and dental appointments to be included in Medicare.
  • Founded and funded by mining billionaire Clive Palmer is the United Australia Party with policies including no compulsory COVID-19 vaccinations
  • One Nation is opposed to both major parties and will preference minor parties. It was founded in the late 1990's by Pauline Hanson
Listen to the audio

LISTEN TO
What do the major and minor parties stand for? image

What do the major and minor parties stand for?

SBS Filipino

17/05/202207:17


The Senate paper often has a large number of candidates and niche parties vying for your vote.

Advertisement
 

A full list of policies for each party can be found on their website. 

READ MORE

READ MORE

How much Fil-Aussies know about election jargons?

Election 2022: How does Australia's preferential voting system work?



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget