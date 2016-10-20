SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Australia's two highest-ranking legal officers give evidence in Canberra.Play03:44SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.71MB)Published 20 October 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 20 October 2016 at 12:03pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Australia's two highest-ranking legal officers have given evidence before a Senate committee in Canberra. Photo: James Brandis in front of the Senate committee. (AAP)Published 20 October 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 20 October 2016 at 12:03pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesThe discussion was at times heated, as Solicitor General Justin Gleeson and Attorney- General George Brandis sparred with senators over their recent public feud. Si James Brandixs habang humaharap sa komite ng Senado. (AAP)ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 JanuarySBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checks