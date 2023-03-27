Authorities announce new terminal assignments at Ninoy Aquino International Airport

Key Points
- The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) disclosed the new terminal reassignments at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) as part of the second phase of its Schedule & Terminal Assignment Rationalization (STAR) program
- Perth - Manila direct flights of Philippine Airlines start today 27th of March.
- The resumption of Cebu Pacific’s Melbourne - Manila direct flights also start today.
Mga bagong terminal assignment sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport, inanunsyo
