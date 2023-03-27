Authorities announce new terminal assignments at Ninoy Aquino International Airport

Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Philippines.

The direct flights from Perth to Manila and the resumption of an airline's Melbourne to Manila will commence today 27th of March while passengers travelling through Ninoy Aquino International airports should take note of new terminal assignments.

Key Points
  • The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) disclosed the new terminal reassignments at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) as part of the second phase of its Schedule & Terminal Assignment Rationalization (STAR) program
  • Perth - Manila direct flights of Philippine Airlines start today 27th of March.
  • The resumption of Cebu Pacific’s Melbourne - Manila direct flights also start today.
Mga bagong terminal assignment sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport, inanunsyo

