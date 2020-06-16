Away from home: A single mum sacrifices time for a better future

Highlights June 16 is the International Day of Family Remittances.

Connie Lai has been living in Australia, away from her children, for three years now.

She works several jobs to provide for her children and siblings.

"We grew up poor. My mum died when I was 16. My dad had to raise all of us nine children by himself. He struggled to provide for us," single mum Connie Lai shares.





Growing up poor proved to be the push Connie needed to make sure that her own children will never have to go through the same difficulties.





Connie works as a community support worker and assistant physiotherapist. Source: Connie Lai





"My work is okay in the Philippines, but the responsibility I felt to provide well for my children and help out my siblings pushed me to seek opportunities in Australia. I know I'm not lazy, but I knew I would never earn enough back home. What if one of us got sick? All our savings would get depleted."





"I do this for my family. My dad is no longer with us. I wish I had the opportunity to earn for him as well."





Connie with her three children, Christian, Cyd and Chelsea Source: Connie Lai





Connie works as a community support worker and assistant physiotherapist and takes on other odd jobs. And while she can no longer provide for her late father, her three children are benefiting from the sacrifices she has had to make.





"I'm so blessed my ex-husband supports my decisions and he is there for my children while I am away."





"It's hard being away from my children, so I try to keep myself very busy. I work from Monday to Sunday. And when I hear of other people complaining about stress, all I think about is gratitude. I'm earning well even if I'm tired."





"I'm so blessed my ex-husband [in red shirt] supports my decisions and he is there for my children while I am away." Source: Connie Lai





Fatigue aside, Connie is driven by the thought of a more secure future for herself and her children.





"We need to keep in mind that we're saving for our future. We're not always going to be strong and able-bodied. What makes me especially content is that I know that I'm helping. I know I'm providing well for my children."





