Back to nature: Filipino hiking group treks again

hiking, restrictions easing, bushwalking

The Pinoy Weekend Walkers Source: Pinoy Weekend Walkers in Sydney

Published 1 June 2020 at 12:56pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:14pm
By Edinel Magtibay, Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Available in other languages

After being stuck indoors for months, a Filipino hiking group heads to the great outdoors after restrictions ease in NSW.

"Every week, my partner [Lyff Ibea] and I took nature walks together; then we decided to invite other people. More and more people joined," Emil Lunasco shares.

Partners Lyff Ibea [L] and Emil Lunasco [R] Source: Emil Lunasco


As more and more people joined, the couple decided to make the hiking group official, calling it Pinoy Weekend Walkers in Sydney.

Highlights

  • Members join the group not only to explore, but to also build friendships
  • Excitement in the group as restrictions ease
  • Being in nature brought back a sense of normalcy to the group

Pre-pandemic

The not-for-profit group revelled in exploring the Royal National Park, beaches and other local attractions.

"When you’re with Mother Nature, it's like your stress disappears," Lyff shares, adding, "Some in our group need that. Some also want to lose weight. Some want to explore. But it seems the common denominator is our members want to gain more friends."
"It seems the common denominator is our members want to gain more friends." Source: Pinoy Weekend Walkers in Sydney


Gaining friends was a goal active members Patty Yousif and Alyssa Baduya had when they joined the group.

"I had friends from work but I also wanted to meet other Filipinos. I browsed through Facebook and found this group," Patty shares.
"I had friends from work but I also wanted to meet other Filipinos." Source: Pinoy Weekend Walkers in Sydney
Alyssa admits that she was "a bit shy during [her] first trek with the group", but soon found herself with new friends and regular weekend plans.

However, new friends were unable to meet and regular weekend plans had to be crossed off the group's calendar when the pandemic hit.

Restrictions ease

"When it was announced on May 10 that restrictions were easing and we were allowed to go out, we were all so excited," Patty says, adding, "We started making plans on where to go."
A hike with friends Source: Pinoy Weekend Walkers in Sydney


"Everyone was so eager to attend because we've all be cooped up at home. So many attended the first trek!" Emil shares.

Because more than 10 people attended, the group had to be split into two in order to adhere to the mandated restrictions.
"Being able to trek again with our friends made me more appreciative." Source: Pinoy Weekend Walkers in Sydney


"Being able to trek again with our friends made me more appreciative. It was nice to be able to escape for a little bit again," Lyff says.

To which Emil adds, "It brought back a sense of normalcy to us. This was our activity. We invite people to come walk with us again."

