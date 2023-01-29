Back-to-school: Parents set their kids back to their routine

Highlights Most Australian students go back to school this last week of January.

For mum-of-three, Melanie Peralta, getting her kids used to their learning routine is important prior to school begins.

Having a checklist of what your kids' need and planning their weekly lunchboxes will help too.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST Getting your kids ready for back to school. 22:55 Play The Senior Billing Specialist mum considers herself well-experienced in terms of preparing her Year 10, Year 8 and Year 2 children. But admits that she still needs to plan well ahead of time.





"It's important for me to start going back to my kids' learning routine about 3-4 weeks before the school year begins."





"Getting used to their routine will make it less challenging for us all when they finally go back to school after a long holiday."



