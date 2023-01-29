Back-to-school: Parents set their kids back to their routine

Getting ready for school

School children getting ready for school. Credit: Pexels/Katerina Holmes

Uniforms, school bags and supplies as well as planning their weekly lunch boxes are among the parents' checklists when prepping for kids' new school year. But for mum-of-three, Melanie Peralta, getting her children back to their school routine is as much as important.

  • Most Australian students go back to school this last week of January.
  • For mum-of-three, Melanie Peralta, getting her kids used to their learning routine is important prior to school begins.
  • Having a checklist of what your kids' need and planning their weekly lunchboxes will help too.
Getting your kids ready for back to school with Melanie Peralta final image

Getting your kids ready for back to school.

22:55
The Senior Billing Specialist mum considers herself well-experienced in terms of preparing her Year 10, Year 8 and Year 2 children. But admits that she still needs to plan well ahead of time.

"It's important for me to start going back to my kids' learning routine about 3-4 weeks before the school year begins."

"Getting used to their routine will make it less challenging for us all when they finally go back to school after a long holiday."

