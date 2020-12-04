SBS Filipino

Ballarat artists emerge from lockdown

The month-long exhibition will feature prints by local artists Julie Bennett, Jimmy Pasakos, Diokno Pasilan, Helmut Stenzel & Pippa Tandy. Source: Rat Art-Space via Facebook

Published 4 December 2020 at 2:37pm, updated 9 December 2020 at 1:39pm
By Maridel Martinez
The Rat Art-Space in Ballarat will be exhibiting their works completed during the lockdown

highlights
  • The artworks are created by community of artists in Ballarat Rat Art-Space
  • The lockdown period was a prolific time for Diokno Pasilan
  • Diokno Pasilan received funding from Regional Arts Victoria &amp; National Association of Visual Arts (NAVA) which enabled him to solely focus on making art
Filipino-Australian artist Diokno Pasilan organized 
Print It On
 

 

"I was very productive, the funding helped. I didn't need to think of anything else but my art' Diokno Pasilan 

Listen to 
SBS Filipino
 10am-11am daily 

