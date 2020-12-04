Ballarat artists emerge from lockdown

highlights
- The artworks are created by community of artists in Ballarat Rat Art-Space
- The lockdown period was a prolific time for Diokno Pasilan
- Diokno Pasilan received funding from Regional Arts Victoria & National Association of Visual Arts (NAVA) which enabled him to solely focus on making art
Filipino-Australian artist Diokno Pasilan organized
"I was very productive, the funding helped. I didn't need to think of anything else but my art' Diokno Pasilan
