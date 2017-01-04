Ban Ki-moon farewells the U-N after 10-years as Secretary General

It comes at a time when the relevancy of the UN is under scrutiny, as conflicts continue to rage around the world.
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, poses for a selfie with one of his staff on his last day at the U-N headquarters. Source: AP, Mary Altaffer
Published 4 January 2017 at 7:41pm, updated 4 January 2017 at 7:43pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has bid a final farewell to staff on his last day in office.
Published 4 January 2017 at 7:41pm, updated 4 January 2017 at 7:43pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share