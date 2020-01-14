SBS Filipino

'Bayanihan' spirit: Community groups in NSW step up to help Taal Volcano displaced families

SBS Filipino

Taal Volcano, aftermath, appeal, donation

Locals wait for rescue in Taal Volcano Island in Batangas province, south of Manila. Source: (Photo by George Calvelo/NurPhoto)

Published 14 January 2020 at 9:13pm, updated 15 January 2020 at 11:24am
Source: SBS
Filipino international students and online communities in Sydney are raising funds to buy N95 face masks for the victims of Taal Volcano eruption.

Another disaster in the Philippines has given the Filipinos an opportunity to unite and help one another. Several Organizations and individuals in Australia conduct a donation drive for the Taal Volcano Victims.

Filipino Student Council of New South Wales pledged to bring home 500pcs of N95 mask for the evacuees in Batangas Province.
Filipino Students' Society of UNSW
President, David Joshua Delos Reyes will personally hand the donations to the Civil Military Operations Group of the Philippine Army this weekend..

donation for taal volcano victims
Source: filipino student council of NSW


Filomates, an online community, is raising funds for the immediate needs and recovery of the displaced families. Details of their GoFundMe page is posted on their facebook group. 

Association of Pinoy Students in Australia (APSA) is also collecting face masks. They have gathered initial 370pcs N95 mask out of the 1000pcs they committed to deliver. The group is calling out to well-meaning donors to bring the mask to Parramatta Station from 5pm to 7pm and Mt Druit Station from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday.

Tess Manalang of Love in Action is appealing to the communities in Sydney to donate clothes, medicines, hygiene kit and beddings.

donation for taal volcano victims
Source: Tess Manalang


donation for taal volcano victims
Source: Tess Manalang


