Bayanihan spirit: strengthening communities

Jose Decolongon (leftmost) with Founding Convenor, Mike Malicsi (rightmost) with inaugural board of convenors AACPh Source: M Malicsi / AACPh

Published 27 November 2020 at 4:35pm, updated 30 November 2020 at 10:02am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Filipinos are sharing their Australian education experience to form stronger communities.

Highlights
  • The AACPh extends help to various community organizations in the Philippines
  • The group is composed of a network of volunteers
  • AACPh assisted community organizations in extending help to Filipinos affected by the recent Typhoon Rolly and Ulysses
The newly formed 
 Australia Alumni Communities Philippines (AACPh)
  aims to share their experiences and knowledge from Australian education to help build a better Philippines.

 

"Bayanihan spirit is important. What do we get in return? You cannot place a monetary value to building stronger and capable communities" Jose Decolongon,  National Convenor, AACPh

