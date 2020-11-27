Bayanihan spirit: strengthening communities

Highlights The AACPh extends help to various community organizations in the Philippines

The group is composed of a network of volunteers

AACPh assisted community organizations in extending help to Filipinos affected by the recent Typhoon Rolly and Ulysses

The newly formed Australia Alumni Communities Philippines (AACPh) aims to share their experiences and knowledge from Australian education to help build a better Philippines.











"Bayanihan spirit is important. What do we get in return? You cannot place a monetary value to building stronger and capable communities" Jose Decolongon, National Convenor, AACPh





Advertisement

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO





READ MORE Filipino Australian Award scholar pays it forward













READ MORE Happy Fish Kids, fishing community in Davao inspires kids to finish university







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily





Follow us on Facebook for more stories









