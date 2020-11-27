Bayanihan spirit: strengthening communities

Highlights
- The AACPh extends help to various community organizations in the Philippines
- The group is composed of a network of volunteers
- AACPh assisted community organizations in extending help to Filipinos affected by the recent Typhoon Rolly and Ulysses
The newly formed aims to share their experiences and knowledge from Australian education to help build a better Philippines.
"Bayanihan spirit is important. What do we get in return? You cannot place a monetary value to building stronger and capable communities" Jose Decolongon, National Convenor, AACPh
Advertisement
ALSO READ / LISTEN TO
Listen to 10am-11am daily
Follow us on for more stories