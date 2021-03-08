'Becoming hair own bows': Mum-turned-business owner draws inspiration from daughter

Despite the challenges of motherhood, Janelle Guarin was able to start a hair bow business last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.





“I’ve realised so much things last year. Who would’ve thought we would experience a pandemic. No one knows what will happen in the future so it’s good to have something else on the side that have the potential to help you and your family earn a little bit more.”





Her daughter as her business inspiration

Janelle Guarin who is also full-time accountant, a mother of two and a wife says that she thought of starting a business when she knew that she was having a baby girl.





“I’ve always wanted to have a baby girl. Just the thought of being able to dress her up nicely wearing matching clothes and getting her to wear nice clips and hair bows made me so excited.”





But the gap in the market for ready-to-use hair bows and head bands was what really prompted her to delve into the business.





“I’ve been to so many shops to but I couldn’t find the style that I want for my baby so thats when I though why not start a business and sell bows here in Australia.”





She decided to name her business after her daughter Lilyana.





The Guarin family Source: Janelle Guarin











A business partnership with a friend

Although she was really interested in launching the business, her only problem was time.





“I have so much on my plate as a mother, a wife and a full-time employee. But I really wanted to pursue it because I know I’ll enjoy it and at the same time I’ll always have these pretty bows for my daughter.





She then partnered with a friend who makes hand-made hair bows in the Philippines.





“My friend Claire from the Philippines makes hair bows so I asked if we can partner in the business. This will allow me to establish the business here in Australia and at the same time help my friend earn back there.”





Janelle partnered with Claire (in the image) to start a hair bow business in Australia Source: Janelle Guarin





On pursuing hair bows because she enjoys it

Right now, Ms Guarin says she has been very involved with the design and assembling of the hair bows.





“I have started designing and assembling the bows myself but of course I wouldn’t be able to do it without the help of my good friend Claire.”





She adds some of their popular products are the Disney inspired hair bows that most Filipino mums in Australia love.





And while they are just starting, Ms Guarin says what's important is that she is enjoying it.





"I will pursue it because I enjoy it and at the same time, I will always have pretty bows for my daughter."











