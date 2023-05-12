Being a nurse in Australia: 'If I have to choose again, I will 100 % still be a nurse'

Key Points Data from the 2021 Australian Bureau of Statistics census shows that there are over 450,000 registered nurses and midwives throughout Australia – it is the largest clinical workforce in the country.

The Philippines has 951,105 registered nurses but only 53.55% (or 509,297) are active, according to the Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC).

The shortage of nurses continues to impact Australia's healthcare system; it is estimated that the shortage of nurses will reach over 100,000 by the year 2025.

Journey to Nursing

Goulburn, New South Wales resident Maricon Quiboloy has been working as a nurse for almost a decade now, but it was no easy path for the mum-of-three.





MS Quiboloy arrived in Australia in 2008 under a student visa and took up several diploma courses during her first four years in Sydney.





"It was only after several courses including marketing, business management and information technology, that I realised that I wanted to be a nurse," Maricon shares.





"It was in 2012 when I decided to study nursing. My first-born [child] was always sick then, we were always at the hospital because of her asthma."



'My initial work was in aged care, but I left after three months as my heart breaks every time I see our aged residents struggling without their families. I eventually worked in a medical centre where I was given the opportunity to work in a wider community." Credit: Maricon Quiboloy Born in Nueva Ecija, Philippines, Maricon is the first in her family to become a nurse.





"I never thought that I would become a nurse then. I had a degree in Accountancy back home and worked in the bank."



Opportunities in Regional NSW

After she became a registered nurse, Ms Quiboloy realised the benefit of her professional not just for herself but for her whole family too.





"Prior to taking up nursing, I [and my husband] were losing hope of further staying in Australia as there seems to be no pathway for us even after taking few courses already."





"Jumping into nursing gave us the opportunity to acquire a permanent job as well as our residency to live in Australia."





The maternal Quiboloy opted to go outside the city and seek NSW state sponsorship in the Goulburn-Mulwaree region.





"Just last March this year, our family was granted our permanent residency."



Maricon (rightmost) and her family have reaped the benefits of living and working in a regional area in NSW. Credit: Maricon Quiboloy Apart from enjoying the more relaxed lifestyle in Goulburn, Ms Quiboloy says that "there are a lot of job openings in almost all industries in our region."



