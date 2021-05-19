A Filipino nurse's Australian dream: 'Be a nurse because you love to be one'

Highlights With the pandemic that we continue to face, nurses tirelessly work and serve the community.

Oftentimes, nurses are exhausted and overworked during the peak of COVID-19.

Although nurse Archie Parafina felt burnt-out at times and challenged with mental health, he never thought of leaving nursing.

“I really felt that being a nurse is essential. It was one of the few professions that continued to work as how normally they would pre-pandemic and you cannot work from home during the pandemic," says the nurse from the Bicol region.





Despite feeling overwhelmed continuously working as a nurse and burnt-out at times, Archie Parafina never thought of quitting.





Facing challenges during the pandemic

Even before the pandemic, like many nurses, Archie Parafina had to work double shifts at times.





But the COVID-19 situation has become more challenging for many nurses, working tirelessly to cope the outbreaks of the virus.





"All other industries and professions noong nag-start ang lockdown, almost everyone went to work from home and they still can function. They can bring their work from their offices to their home," says Mr Parafina.





"Hindi kami pwedeng umuwi at dalhin sa bahay ang trabaho."





Mental health becomes a challenge for the Australian registered nurse. "Grabe 'yung naging struggle ko para sa mental health."





Mental health remains one of the biggest challenges.

"Limited lang kasi ang access for nurses to vent out."





"After a very long busy 8-12 hours shift, wearing of facemask and PPEs, you would usually just go home. Like for me, even before the pandemic, ang buhay ko lang noon, work-apartment-work," reveals Archie Parafina.





Nurse Acrhie on Tiktok: 'About 90 percent of my Tiktok posts are nurse-related – a satire and the fun-part of nursing life.' Source: Archie Parafina





'Be a nurse because you love to be one'

In 2005, Archie Parafina became a registered nurse in the Philippines. He worked in a local hospital for a year before teaching nursing.





After three years of working in his home country, he decided to work overseas. He went to Egypt and finish his two-year contract there.





After failing to apply in New Zealand, Australia became his option.





"Ang original plan ko together with my 3 other friends, ay pupunta kami ng New Zealand pero naiwan ako dahil sa English test ko na hindi ko makuha-kuha ‘yung score na kailangan para maka-diretso ng pagkuha ng bridging course para nursing doon," shares Parafina.





It was November 2011 when the native from Naga City arrived in Australia under a student visa. At first, it was difficult for him to get a job as a nurse until he got his Australian registration.





Currently, apart from working as a staff nurse at a hospital in Sydney, Archie now teaches nursing.





To his students, there are two important lessons he often shares:





"Be a nurse because you love to be one. You have to have a good heart and love this job and seeing yourself nursing and not just for the compensation.”





And in every challenge in life there is a lesson to be learned, "Every experience or milestone sa buhay is a building block towards your career goal whatever that is. Like for me, nakarating ako sa posisyon ko ngayon dahil sa lahat ng naging experiences ko.





'Rest if you must'

Despite the health and mental challenges, it is important to take care of oneself.





Though he was challenged, Archie found a way to overcome the fatigue and boredom he was facing.





"Since working as a nurse from 2005 although there was a gap, parang na-burnt out ako. Sabi ko I need a break so I thought to go to the rural area, not really to start anew but to have a break from the busy lifestyle in the city."





Archie Parafina spent 4 months in Northern Territory as a travelling nurse in the first quarter of the pandemic. Source: Archie Parafina





For him, it is a must to make sure that you like what you are doing and if you feel tired, "take some time to rest".





"If hindi ka 100% and you don’t feel like you can function as a nurse, then take some rest. Also make sure that you still love what you are doing and it’s not just for the money but for your self-fulfilment too,” advices Nurse Archie.





Consider the pandemic as an opportunity to show how important nurses are.





"I was thinking that it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience given the last pandemic happened more than 100 years ago and this current pandemic will be a part of history that future generation will learn from it and I am proud I was part of it working as a nurses," thinks Mr Parafina.





Unleash your creativity

When boredom struck Archie during the strict COVID-19 lockdowns, he turned to Tiktok to overcome his boredom.





"Nag-post ako ng original video ko, satire ng nurse na working from home. ‘Yun talaga ang nag-viral."





The 36-year-old did not expect that people will patronise him on Tiktok .





"I’m doing this mainly because I am having fun doing it. Nag-eenjoy ako at kapag pinapanood ko mga video ko ako mismo natatawa sa sarili ko."





With over 1.8 million Likes and 117,000 Followers on Tiktok, Nurse Archie aspires to continue making videos that will make people happy.





With over 1.8 million Likes and 117,000 Followers on Tiktok, Nurse Archie aspires to continue making videos that will make people happy.





"It’s a win for me to make videos dahil nag-eenjoy ako. It’s keeping my sanity at nagkakaroon ako ng outlet for my creativity."





For nurses like him, "if you feel tired, rest and sleep if you must to be recharge."





