Benefits of free kinder in Victoria go beyond savings

Highlights 4-year olds and eligible 3-year olds will be provided with free kinder if they are enrolled in council programs.

Non-council centres won't be free, but fees will be reduced.

Aside from an early start and socialisation opportunities for kids, free kinder will also allow mums to work and develop themselves.

The Victorian government is planning to roll-out a free kinder program in 2021 to not only alleviate the financial burden on parents, but to better prepare children for school.





"Like other mums with children about to attend kinder, the news really made me happy," Melbourne mum Florence Dato shares.





Florence shares that her son will be starting 4-year old kinder next year.





"When we were looking to enrol my son, the cheapest council kinder program I saw was 445 AUD a term. With the state initiative, it will be free.





"My son will be attending a non-council kindergarten program though so it won't be totally free; but we computed and we will be saving around 2,000 AUD for the year."





She shares long day care fees for her son at the moment is 115 AUD a day, which has been reduced to around half due to federal childcare subsidies.





Florence and her son Source: Florence Dato





"It still is quite expensive, especially if your child attends care often."





Florence believes the fees push parents, especially mums, to take care of their children instead of working.





"If you take on a part-time or casual job, you just end up using the money you earned to pay for your child's care."





With free kinder, Florence is hoping that mums like herself will not only be able to save, but will be able to reap other personal benefits as well.





Florence and family Source: Florence Dato





"With expensive fees, some parents may think of foregoing kinder. If kinder is free, there won't be that hesitation. Kids will then be given an early start and have opportunities for socialisation.





"As mums, we will have an opportunity to earn through work or business. We can attend to our personal development outside of the family as well through short courses, volunteering or community work."





