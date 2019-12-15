Best summer trips to take on your own

Milford Sound in New Zealand Source: Flickr Bernard Spragg Pub Domain
Published 15 December 2019 at 11:58am, updated 16 December 2019 at 1:42pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
More and more Australians over 50 are choosing to travel alone. Going solo frees you from having to wait for a companion to find time. Here are the top summer destinations recommended by some of Australia’s most avid travellers.
Published 15 December 2019 at 11:58am, updated 16 December 2019 at 1:42pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share