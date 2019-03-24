Beyond "The Sleep of Convicts", Kristone Capistrano reconnects with his culture

That is a realisation that Australian artist Kristone Capistrano shares after recently going back home to the Philippines where he was born.
Artist Kristone Capistrano visiting the Quiapo market (Supplied) Source: Supplied by K. Capistrano
"I've realized now more than ever that I want to reconnect with my Filipino roots. This past two months has been an incredible (re)immersion into the rich cultural soil of my family. And whilst Australia will always be 'home' for me, I still can't escape the sense of dislocation that comes with being a migrant artist."
Capistrano's work 'The Sleep of Convicts (Portraits of Australian Ned Kelly & Filipino migrant Filippi Castillo)' has been selected as a finalist for the 2019 Dobell Drawing Prize!.The most prestigious drawing prize in Australia. The exhibition opens on 27th March at the in Sydney.