Beyond "The Sleep of Convicts", Kristone Capistrano reconnects with his culture

Kristone Capistrano

Kristone Capistrano showing one of his huge portrait drawings Source: Supplied by K. Capistrano

Published 24 March 2019 at 12:12pm, updated 24 March 2019 at 12:22pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
"My accent is Australian and I love this place (Australia), this is my home forever for sure, but there's still a disconnection in the Australian history, my place here in terms of my lineage, so it's important to go back home (to the Philippines), I think."

That is a realisation that Australian artist Kristone Capistrano shares after recently going back home to the Philippines where he was born.

Kristone Capistrano
Artist Kristone Capistrano visiting the Quiapo market (Supplied) Source: Supplied by K. Capistrano


"I've realized now more than ever that I want to reconnect with my Filipino roots. This past two months has been an incredible (re)immersion into the rich cultural soil of my family. And whilst Australia will always be 'home' for me, I still can't escape the sense of dislocation that comes with being a migrant artist."
Capistrano's work 'The Sleep of Convicts (Portraits of Australian Ned Kelly & Filipino migrant Filippi Castillo)' has been selected as a finalist for the 2019 Dobell Drawing Prize!.The most prestigious drawing prize in Australia. The exhibition opens on 27th March at the
National Art School
in Sydney.



 

Beyond sizes and colour: capturing the importance of humanity through arts



