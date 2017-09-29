SBS Filipino

Blackouts and soaring costs in South Australia

SBS Filipino

Bakery owner Wayne Duffy (SBS)

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 September 2017 at 2:43pm, updated 29 September 2017 at 2:46pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

September 28 marks a year since South Australia's state-wide power outage . With further blackouts and soaring costs continuing to plague residents, some have taken action.

Published 29 September 2017 at 2:43pm, updated 29 September 2017 at 2:46pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul