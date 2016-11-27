Blessed are the cheesemakers

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Blessed are the cheesemakersPlay04:06SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.88MB)Published 27 November 2016 at 11:26amBy Sarah AboSource: SBSAvailable in other languages The Barossa Valley wine route in South Australia is one of Australia's most popular, and Victoria McClurg wanted to put herself on the map. Image: Barossa cheese (SBS Small Business Secrets)Published 27 November 2016 at 11:26amBy Sarah AboSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesShe knew her award-winning cheeses were the perfect companion to the region's famous wines - she just had to lure the tourists. So she teamed up with other small producers to create a wine and cheese trail. ShareLatest podcast episodesState premiers call for Medicare overhaulSBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 JanuarySBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels