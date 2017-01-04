SBS Filipino

Booming Chinese aviation industry a boon for Aussie pilots

SBS Filipino

A passenger jet of China Eastern Airlines prepares to land at the Taiyuan Wusu International Airport in heavy smog

A passenger jet of China Eastern Airlines prepares to land at the Taiyuan Wusu International Airport in heavy smog Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 January 2017 at 7:56pm, updated 4 January 2017 at 7:58pm
By Helen Isbister
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new tourism deal has been done between Australia, China and six of China's biggest airlines.

Published 4 January 2017 at 7:56pm, updated 4 January 2017 at 7:58pm
By Helen Isbister
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It's aiming to boost visitor numbers with dual promotional activities and increased flights, but some tourist operators say Australia needs to focus on improving infrastructure and services.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January