Booming Chinese aviation industry a boon for Aussie pilots

Australian pilots are now cashing in: they are being offered very high salary packages to work with Chinese Airlines that are desperate for experienced captains.
Published 10 January 2017 at 12:21pm, updated 10 January 2017 at 12:23pm
By Katrina Yu
Source: SBS
People are travelling to and from Australia and China in record numbers - but it's not only a boom for tourism. Image: A passenger jet of China Eastern Airlines prepares to land at the Taiyuan Wusu International Airport in heavy smog (AAP)
