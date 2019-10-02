SBS Filipino

Boosting kids' confidence through pageantry: Little & Teen Glam Australia

SBS Filipino

Little & Teen Glam Australia

Little & Teen Glam Australia candidates together with Little Miss Australasia World Trinity Dawson & Little Miss Glam Australia 2018 Yarelli Montarde (in pink) Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 October 2019 at 4:54pm, updated 3 October 2019 at 8:49am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Few of them have not even started school yet, but they sure know how to glam up, walk up the stage and wear their best smiles while waving to the audience.

Published 2 October 2019 at 4:54pm, updated 3 October 2019 at 8:49am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Little & Teen Glam Australia aims to empower kids at their very young age. This gives an avenue to parents to be able to support their children in exploring the world - and pageant is one platform available for children to learn new things, meet new friends and showcase their talents.

Little and Teen Glam Australia
Little and Teen Glam Australia candidates Source: SBS Filipino


"Last year, when we decided for my daughter Yarelli to join the Little Miss Glam Australia, we didn't expect her to win the crown being she is timid and shy prior to the pageant," says Little & Teen Glam Australia national director Myra Montarde, adding that her daughter has gained so much confidence after joining the pageant.

The pageant finals is set to be held on 27 October 2019 at Fairfield RSL in Fairfield NSW.

ALSO READ

Also Read

It's beauty with a purpose: Miss & Mrs Glamour Look Australia



Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom