Boosting kids' confidence through pageantry: Little & Teen Glam Australia

Little & Teen Glam Australia aims to empower kids at their very young age. This gives an avenue to parents to be able to support their children in exploring the world - and pageant is one platform available for children to learn new things, meet new friends and showcase their talents.





Little and Teen Glam Australia candidates Source: SBS Filipino





"Last year, when we decided for my daughter Yarelli to join the Little Miss Glam Australia, we didn't expect her to win the crown being she is timid and shy prior to the pageant," says Little & Teen Glam Australia national director Myra Montarde, adding that her daughter has gained so much confidence after joining the pageant.





The pageant finals is set to be held on 27 October 2019 at Fairfield RSL in Fairfield NSW.





ALSO READ











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily