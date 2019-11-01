'Bring that glow from within': Make-up workshop lifting the spirits of women with cancer

Hearing testimonies of women with cancer, 33-year-old Cebuana make-up artist Blezel Anne Flores saw frustration, regret and despair in the eyes of many women.





As a nurse and support worker, she hopes to bring a ray of hope in the lives of women who have lost their self-esteem due to cancer.





Believe in your dreams

Ms Flores says ever since she was young, she was an independent woman who always wanted to pursue her passion.





She shares that after working as a nurse for two years in South America she told her mum she wanted to go back to the Philippines to follow her dream of becoming a make-up artist.





“I told my mum I wanted to go back to Cebu and stop my nursing career. I want to pursue something I love and that is make-up and that’s where I started.”











Ever since she was young, she was an independent woman who always wanted to pursue her passion- make up. Source: Blezel Anne Flores





“She believed she could, so she did”

Ms Flores got her first major break as a make-up artist when she was buying products at MAC cosmetics and was eventually hired by the store supervisor as their guest make-up artist.





“When I went shopping at MAC cosmetics, a supervisor asked me if I was make-up artist and I said yes, she asked if I wanted to guest in. It started there and I worked with them for 2 years.”





From then on, her career blossomed and she became one of the most sought after make-up artists in the region landing International pageant gigs.











Blezel Anne Flores became one of the most sought after make-up artists in Cebu. Source: Blezel Anne Flores











Defeating cancer

Ms Flores says when it comes to cancer she has seen the worst.





"I have been a victim of losing people I loved because of cancer and it is painful."





Her mother was diagnosed with stage 2 thyroid cancer, while her sister had a borderline ovarian cyst.





“My mum had stage 2 thyroid cancer while my sister had ovarian cyst but thankfully it turned out to be benign.”





While it was a hard time for the family, they are grateful that both her mom and sister have been cured after receiving proper treatment.





“Our prayers at that time were fervent. It was a struggle for all of us and that's when we realised we really have to look after the people that we love."





Her experience convinced her to do something.





“I realised I have to help through my talent. I want people suffering from cancer to feel alive and confident again. I want them to feel loved because cancer sucks you up."





Both her mother and sister were diagnosed with cancer. Her mum had thyroid cancer and her sister was also diagnosed with ovarian cyst. Source: Blezel Anne Flores





Blessed to be a blessing

Most people know about karma and so does Blezel. She believes that life is an echo; what you send out, comes back to you.





“When I was working as a nurse in South America, I was inspired by one of my patients. What I can remember was when she helped people, her fridge never ran out of food. When you help, things come back to you in unexpected ways.”





With the help of her friends and supporters, she fastened a free makeup workshop for women diagnosed with cancer.





' Bring that glow from within ' aims to give cancer patients and survivors make-up skills to bring back the glow of confidence within them.





Image

Glowing in the midst of cancer

Although chemotherapy is a life-saving medicine for cancer patients, it can take a severe toll on a cancer sufferer’s life.





Cancer survivors in the said workshop share how depressing it was to see their hair fall out during chemo but they needed to stay positive in the midst of the therapy.





One patient even shared that she had her hair shaved off right before chemo.





"When I was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer and the doctor said I will lose my hair during chemo, I went immediately to the salon and had my hair shaved," says Ms Eloisa Gallego.





Ms Eloisa Gallego was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. Source: SBS Filipino





In the said workshop, five cancer warriors were taught important tips in make-up application and skin care.





“I gave a 45-minute live demo on how to put make-up, taught them some make-up essentials and I had them do their own make-up under my supervision.”





She shares that she felt extremely fulfilled upon seeing a fresh glow in their eyes.





“Its very overwhelming to see the smile on their face. I’m so happy seeing them wear make up, they’ve built their confidence and during the photoshoot they were happy to pose too.”





Ms Flores gave a 45-minute live demo on makeup application and proper skin care. Source: SBS Filipino





You are not alone

"You don't have to face life alone. You are loved."





"Encouraging women can make a tremendous impact; a pat on their back, a shoulder to cry on, and a smile can create a ripple effect," she adds.





Confidence is the best make-up

Ms Blezel Anne Flores believes that the best makeup a woman can wear is self-confidence.





"Confidence is the greatest makeup. Even if you don't have makeup on, once you have that confidence everything just flows. You will always be beautiful, whether you're sick or not."





She urges all the women to be confident no matter what obstacles come their way.











