Brisbane marvels at sprawling Filipino art at the Asia Pacific Trienniale 9

The large-scale installation strikes as gothic and quite resembles an intricate dark lace. Some parts look like a constellation of stars, but a closer look reveals a careful assembly of various animal skulls, bones, corals, and dissected seashells.





Nona Garcia, Hallow 2018 Source: Supplied by C.Macintosh





In this interview, Nona shares with SBS Filipino the arduous process of creating this window-based X-ray art piece and how the X-ray machine gave her ‘earliest memories of looking at things in a different light’.





