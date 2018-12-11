SBS Filipino

Brisbane marvels at sprawling Filipino art at the Asia Pacific Trienniale 9

Nona Garcia's floor to ceiling glass wall at Queensland Art Gallery

Published 11 December 2018 at 11:50am, updated 11 December 2018 at 2:57pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Nona Garcia’s glazed digital backlit film runs along the floor-to-ceiling glass wall of the Queensland Art Gallery’s north entrance.

The large-scale installation strikes as gothic and quite resembles an intricate dark lace. Some parts look like a constellation of stars, but a closer look reveals a careful assembly of various animal skulls, bones, corals, and dissected seashells.

Nona Garcia artwork
Nona Garcia, Hallow 2018 Source: Supplied by C.Macintosh


In this interview, Nona shares with SBS Filipino the arduous process of creating this window-based X-ray art piece and how the X-ray machine gave her ‘earliest memories of looking at things in a different light’.

Filipino artist's works featured in Asia Pacific Triennale in Brisbane



 

