Brisbane's mum shares how dancing changed her life and not having any medical issues in her 50s

Key Points Zumba enthusiast and Certified Retro Fitness Dance Instructor Janet McKelvie from Brisbane shares her secret of losing weight.

Learn how she influences her children and the community.

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, Australia has 63.4 percent of adults at 24 percent of children are overweight o obese.

Australia is in the top five countries of adults classified as overweight or obese.

51-year-old Brisbane mum Janet McKelvie has been health conscious. Her love for dancing gave her the fun and benefits of losing weight.





Her children have emulated Janet's lifestyle until the kids found their way of involving themselves in a health regime that best suits their passion.





[L-R] Cara McKelvie inherited being body conscious from her mother Janet. Apart from exercising, the duo also watches their diet.



His son Daniel is athletic and has now become serious about his muscle-building and body toning. Aside from her weekly routine of dancing, the 51-year-old is fond of eating green leafy salads, alongside fish and chicken.



Zumba enthusiast and Certified Retro Fitness Dance Instructor Janet Mckelvie from Brisbane shares her secret of losing weight and maintaining her body figure. Janet admits she is passionate about having a healthy lifestyle as she wanted to have long life seeing her kids attaining their goals in life.





She also wanted to influence mums like her to pursue healthy lifestyles not just for their kids but for themselves as well.





"Use your kids as a good excuse to go out and be active, go and run or walk with them in the park or ever ride your bikes with them or even just play in the playground."






