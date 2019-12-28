SBS Filipino

Bushfire concerns grow as heatwave looms

SBS Filipino

Difficult NSW bushfire conditions are set to return over the coming days, with RFS crews staying in the field to battle fires.

Difficult NSW bushfire conditions have returned, with RFS crews staying in the field to battle fires. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 December 2019 at 11:59am
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Severe heatwave conditions are expected across large areas of south-east Australia over the weekend and into next week.

Published 28 December 2019 at 11:59am
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
High temperatures and strong winds firefighters fear will fan fires and start new ones across the country.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom