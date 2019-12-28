Bushfire concerns grow as heatwave looms

High temperatures and strong winds firefighters fear will fan fires and start new ones across the country.
Difficult NSW bushfire conditions have returned, with RFS crews staying in the field to battle fires. Source: AAP
Published 28 December 2019 at 11:59am
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Severe heatwave conditions are expected across large areas of south-east Australia over the weekend and into next week.
Published 28 December 2019 at 11:59am
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share