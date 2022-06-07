Business survey shows most staff are not in the office fulltime

The Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry surveyed 88 CBD businesses.





The results showed that office staff still prefer to spend part of their week working from home.





Just 19 per cent are in the office five days a week while 14 per cent had not returned to the office at all.

Business owners urging customers to return to the city to help with their post-pandemic recovery.

Chief executive officer of Parents at Work, Emma Walsh says Australia has one of the most part-time workforces in the world, with women disproportionately affected







The survey found 42 per cent of employees are working in the office one or two days a week.





Twenty-five per cent are three or four days.





Just 19 per cent are in the office five days a week while 14 per cent had not returned to the office at all.





Almost 70 per cent of respondents did not expect employees to return to the office full-time.





Paul Guerra , chief executive officer of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry says the main reason for people choosing to still work from home was work-life balance, followed by the length of commute and fear of contracting COVID-19.





