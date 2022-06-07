SBS Filipino

Business survey shows most staff are not in the office fulltime

SBS Filipino

Many workplaces adopt a 'hybrid working' model

The pandemic has seen many workplaces adopt a 'hybrid working' model. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 June 2022 at 1:31pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:09pm
By Hannah Kwon, Sean Wales
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS

Work-life balance, long commutes and fear of contracting COVID-19 or the flu are keeping many Australian employees comfortably working from home

Published 7 June 2022 at 1:31pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:09pm
By Hannah Kwon, Sean Wales
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
 The Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry surveyed 88 CBD businesses.

The results showed that office staff still prefer to spend part of their week working from home.

Advertisement
LISTEN TO
Business survey shows most staff are not in the office fulltime image

Business survey shows most staff are not in the office fulltime

SBS Filipino

07/06/202208:19


Highlights

  • Just 19 per cent are in the office five days a week while 14 per cent had not returned to the office at all.
  • Business owners urging customers to return to the city to help with their post-pandemic recovery. 
  • Chief executive officer of Parents at Work, Emma Walsh says Australia has one of the most part-time workforces in the world, with women disproportionately affected
 

The survey found 42 per cent of employees are working in the office one or two days a week.

Twenty-five per cent are three or four days.

Just 19 per cent are in the office five days a week while 14 per cent had not returned to the office at all.

Almost 70 per cent of respondents did not expect employees to return to the office full-time.

Paul Guerra , chief executive officer of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry says the main reason for people choosing to still work from home was work-life balance, followed by the length of commute and fear of contracting COVID-19.

ALSO READ/LISTEN TO

READ MORE

Burned-out workforce heads towards 'great reshuffling'

Home or office - where do people perform at their best?



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget