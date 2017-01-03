Cabinet documents reveal early Keating prime ministership

The prime minister at the time was Paul Keating, and the papers released on the 1st of 2017, show his cabinet agreed to deny diplomatic visas if intelligence agencies advised it.
Cabinet papers at the New South Wales State Library, Sydney Source: AAP
Published 3 January 2017 at 2:21pm
By Marija Jovanovic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Confidential cabinet papers reveal Australia had concerns about granting Iranian diplomats visas in the early 1990s, months after an attack at the Iranian embassy in Canberra. Image: Cabinet papers at the New South Wales State Library, Sydney (AAP)
