Cabinet documents reveal early Keating prime ministership

Cabinet papers at the New South Wales State Library, Sydney

Cabinet papers at the New South Wales State Library, Sydney Source: AAP

Published 3 January 2017 at 2:21pm
By Marija Jovanovic
Confidential cabinet papers reveal Australia had concerns about granting Iranian diplomats visas in the early 1990s, months after an attack at the Iranian embassy in Canberra. Image: Cabinet papers at the New South Wales State Library, Sydney (AAP)

The prime minister at the time was Paul Keating, and the papers released on the 1st of 2017, show his cabinet agreed to deny diplomatic visas if intelligence agencies advised it.

