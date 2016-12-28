Call for mandatory reporting to prevent police 'racial profiling'

Police say they say the practice doesn't exist - and that mandatory data-collection - or "receipting" is counter-productive.
Published 28 December 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 28 December 2016 at 12:08pm
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Human Rights lawyers say police continue to target people on the basis of ethnicity and are calling for mandatory data recording to monitor potential "racial profiling". Image: Eritrean refugee Kheder Mussa (SBS)
Published 28 December 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 28 December 2016 at 12:08pm
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share