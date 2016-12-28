SBS Filipino

Call for mandatory reporting to prevent police 'racial profiling'

Published 28 December 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 28 December 2016 at 12:08pm
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Human Rights lawyers say police continue to target people on the basis of ethnicity and are calling for mandatory data recording to monitor potential "racial profiling". Image: Eritrean refugee Kheder Mussa (SBS)

Police say they say the practice doesn't exist - and that mandatory data-collection - or "receipting" is counter-productive.

 

 





