Call for organ donors among migrant-background Australians

It comes in the lead up to the Transplant Games, being held in one of Australia's most culturally diverse areas - Western Sydney.
Published 26 June 2016 at 12:06pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS
While organ donation rates among Australia's multicultural communities have until now been very low, there's a new push to encourage more people to donate. Image: Medical staff transport a heart in preparation for a heart transplant (AAP)
