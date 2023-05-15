Meet TJ of Sesame Street: Why Filipino representation in media matters

mUPPET.jpg

Popular children's TV Show Sesame Street introduces the first Filipino-American muppet named TJ. Credit: Sesame Street Youtube Channel

A new study has found representation in news media shapes the sense of belonging multilingual audiences in Australia feel.

Key Points
  • The report in collaboration between SBS Audience Research and the University of Canberra's News and Media Research Centre found confidence was a key to having a sense of belonging.
  • It also said that time spent in Australia, and confidence in speaking English are underlying factors when it comes to feeling like part of the community - but it's not an automatic process.
  • The research team hopes the study will spark discussion about what can be done to foster a greater sense of belonging among multicultural communities and accelerate it for the newest migrants to the country.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Sesame Street image

Dumarami nga ba ang mga Pinoy na karakter sa mainstream media at bakit mahalaga ang representasyon na ito?

SBS Filipino

15/05/202310:06
