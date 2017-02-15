SBS Filipino

Canberra bickering prompts call for bipartisanship on energy policy

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_632742.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 February 2017 at 9:41am
By James Elton Pym
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

An unlikely alliance of major business organisations, trade unions and environmentalists is calling for bipartisan cooperation on energy policy amid ongoing political quarrelling in Canberra. Image: An electricity tower near Canberra (AAP)

Published 16 February 2017 at 9:41am
By James Elton Pym
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Labor and the Coalition are continuing to attack each other over the reliability of renewables.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January