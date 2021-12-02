Canberra's workplace culture revealed in new report

Highlights The report reveals one third of people working in Canberra's parliamentary precinct and electoral offices report being sexually harassed on the job.

It also highlights the importance of creating a new code of conduct for MPs and their staff, to be enforced by an Independent Parliamentary Standards Commission.

The 456 page report includes 28 recommendations, including the need for all parties to push for gender parity in order to change the workplace culture.

After eight months of review, the highly anticipated 'Set the Standard' report into parliamentary culture has been released to the public.











Advertisement







ALSO READ / LISTEN TO





READ MORE Sexual harassment and your rights in the workplace







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am -11am daily



