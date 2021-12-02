SBS Filipino

Canberra's workplace culture revealed in new report

SBS Filipino

workplace rights, sexual harassment, Filipino News, Canberra

Current and former politicians and staffers were among the 1723 people, mostly women, who contributed to the review that involved nearly 500 interviews Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 December 2021 at 5:13pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

The long awaited report on the Independent Review into Commonwealth Parliamentary Workplaces has been tabled at parliament.

Published 2 December 2021 at 5:13pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • The report reveals one third of people working in Canberra's parliamentary precinct and electoral offices report being sexually harassed on the job.
  • It also highlights the importance of creating a new code of conduct for MPs and their staff, to be enforced by an Independent Parliamentary Standards Commission.
  • The 456 page report includes 28 recommendations, including the need for all parties to push for gender parity in order to change the workplace culture.
After eight months of review, the highly anticipated 'Set the Standard' report into parliamentary culture has been released to the public.

 

Advertisement
 

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO 

READ MORE

Sexual harassment and your rights in the workplace



Listen to
SBS Filipino
10am-11am daily 

Follow us on
Facebook
for more stories 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?