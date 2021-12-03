SBS Filipino

Cancer death rates decline - but more in men than women

Since the 1980s cancer has been in a steady decline in Australia, with a downward trend in both diagnoses & death. A CT scan of a neck showing a thyroid tumour Source: Getty Images

Published 3 December 2021 at 12:55pm
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Maridel Martinez
New analysis says that cancer survival rates in Australia are continuing to improve and the rate of diagnosis has been declining.

Highlights
  • Cancer in Australia 2021, a new report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare
  • While more males than females die from cancer, there has been a sharper decline in the cancer death rate for men, while the rates for women are stagnating.
  • There are now concerns that this disparity may grow, as this report is based on data up to the end of 2017, just over two years before the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted many health services.
However the decline in death rates for men has been greater than for women.

 

