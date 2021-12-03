Cancer death rates decline - but more in men than women

Highlights Cancer in Australia 2021, a new report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare

While more males than females die from cancer, there has been a sharper decline in the cancer death rate for men, while the rates for women are stagnating.

There are now concerns that this disparity may grow, as this report is based on data up to the end of 2017, just over two years before the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted many health services.

However the decline in death rates for men has been greater than for women.











