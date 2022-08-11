Career Expo aims to discuss the road to recovery of the hospitality industry

SBS Filipino

Training Manager for Hospitality and Cookery Chef Jumil Dela Torre Credit: Kingsford International Institute Australia

Published 11 August 2022 at 11:42am
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS

According to the Australian Industry and Skills Commitee, the hardest-hit sector by the coronavirus pandemic is the hospitality and tourism industry, due to restrictions on mobility and border closures.

Highlights
  • The impact of the pandemic on the hospitality industry in Australia and the road to recovery will be the highlight of the panel discussion organised by a school in Sydney.
  • The Career Expo which is the umbrella event will provide job opportunities for the school’s students.
  • Although the event is not open to all job seekers, the panel discussion will be live streamed on social media platforms.
Pakinggan ang Panayam
In an interview with SBS Filipino, Chef Jumil Dela Torre shared his experience studying Commercial Cookery which led him to work in the hospitality industry.

07:26
