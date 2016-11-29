Cebu OKs poster warning against human trafficking in hotels, resorts

Cebu City Council approves putting up a poster in hotels to warn about human trafficking; muliti-million peso solar power installed at Cebu South bus terminal; Vicente Sotto Memorial Hospital inaugurates catheterization lab; authorities mobile pork inspection for Christmas; Department of Trade and Industry warns the public about promotional winners scam; Department of Health requests local authorities to buy and handle firecrackers
Published 29 November 2016 at 12:06pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the Visayas by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu City Hall (Nick Melgar)
