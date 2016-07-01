SBS Filipino

Celebrating Duterte’s Victory in Melbourne

SBS Filipino

Duterte's Supporters in Sydney

Duterte's Supporters in Sydney Source: JP Velarde (Supplied)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 July 2016 at 3:46pm, updated 1 July 2016 at 8:05pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Dez Trillado shares how he started the group Brothers and Sisters for Duterte Melbourne Chapter. The group aims to provide support for Duterte during the election campaign period and will continue as a group in the future for other support purposes for the newly elected President Duterte.

Published 1 July 2016 at 3:46pm, updated 1 July 2016 at 8:05pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January