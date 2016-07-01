Celebrating Duterte’s Victory in Sydney

President Duterte's Supporters in Sydney
Published 1 July 2016
By Christie Rivera
The celebration in Sydney of President Rodrigo Dutertes victory at the last election was through the initiative of Rado Gatchalian. He says it started with an appeal that got a positive response through Facebook. Rado Gatchalian tells us more.
