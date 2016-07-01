SBS Filipino

Celebrating Duterte’s Victory in Sydney

President Duterte's Supporters in Sydney

President Duterte's Supporters in Sydney

Published 1 July 2016 at 7:56pm, updated 1 July 2016 at 8:29pm
By Christie Rivera
SBS
Available in other languages

The celebration in Sydney of President Rodrigo Dutertes victory at the last election was through the initiative of Rado Gatchalian. He says it started with an appeal that got a positive response through Facebook. Rado Gatchalian tells us more.

Available in other languages
