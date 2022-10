By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez

highlights Celebrations will take place in various states including Victoria and South Australia

"Kindness of Strangers" a book by Filipina Australian author Dr Merlinda Bobis was launched

'Night of Diamond Fil-Auship' Gala Night will be held on 29 May in Melbourne

Celebrations began with the official opening of the Philippine Consulate in Melbourne











