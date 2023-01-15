Celebrations of Sinulog Festival in Australia: 'A little piece of home away from home'

Highlights The annual Feast of Sto Nino in Cebu City, Philippines is celebrated every third Sunday of January.

It attracts between one million to 15 million people each year.

Across Australia, Filipinos with Christian faith, like those in Central Coast and Wyong, NSW, replicate the Sinulog festival.

'A little piece of home away from home'

Central Coast siblings Lorenzo, Jose and Gabriel Saavedra actively volunteer in their local church services - either as event participants or singing in the choir.





The young Saavedras consider themselves devotees of the Sto Nino, a belief they have inherited from their father whose family back in Cebu City in the Philippines are strong believers of the Child Jesus.





"Every year there is Sinulog and I'm quite familiar with it. The most vivid memories that I have are: attending mass and then you go to the city and you see the parades and everything. Or you watch it on television," reminisces the eldest, Lorenzo.





The 22-year-old University of New South Wales (UNSW) student feels privileged that he and his siblings are able to partake in a church activity that is close to their hearts.





"Even if it's not normalised everywhere, at least there's a space in Australia where it's familiar for you, it's like a little piece of home away from home."



The Saavedra brothers - the eldest Lorenzo (right), Jose and the youngest, Gabriel (left) - consider themselves young devotees of the Sto Nino which was passed on to them by their parents. Credit: SBS Filipino/A Violata Among the three siblings, Lorenzo, having lived in the Philippines until the age of 7 prior to his family moving to Australia in 2008, has the fondest memories of how Sinulog is celebrated in their hometown in Cebu during his childhood.



Regional culture and faith

"Preserving your culture specifically the culture of the region that you're born in, so for me Cebuano, and also to strengthen your faith."





The eldest Saavedra believes that the feast of Sinulog "is an integral part of the Filipino culture specifically the Cebuanos, and it would be a shame to forget that".





Despite growing up in Australia, the Saavedra boys have experienced the Cebu festivities as they would regularly participate in Sinulog events hosted by the Filipino community in several areas in New South Wales.



Members of the Filipino community in Wyong and Central Coast in NSW perform the ritual prayer and dance in honour of the Child Jesus or Sto Nino. Credit: Josie Dangca (on Facebook) "Apart from being Filipinos, we are also Catholic so this event is really important for us to continue on, you ask for supplication in front of the Child Jesus," adds Lorenzo.





"We are thankful that even if we are in Australia, our elders are showing the younger generations the environment and opportunities where the Filipino culture and religion can be fostered," points out the UNSW student.



Beyond religion

Historical accounts say the Sinulog Festival began in 1521 honouring Sto Nino - an image of the Child Jesus is said to be a baptismal gift given by the Spanish conquistador Ferdinand Magellan to Rajah Humanon and his wife Hara Humanay of Zebu (now Cebu) in April 1521.



Images of the Child Jesus or Sto Nino owned by members of the Filipino community in Central Coast and Wyong region during the mass prior to the festivities last Sunday, January 15 in Tumbi Umbi NSW. Credit: Josie Dangca Although it continues to be a religious event, Sinulog is more than many Filipinos' religion. It celebrates the people in each region hosting the festivities and the challenges they have overcome and the successes they have achieved.





The Cebu City festival also promotes tourism in the city and neighbouring towns as it attracts millions of people to the Visayas region to experience the Sinulog.





Streets are filled with colours as groups of people wear their grandest costumes for the parade.



Groups of parade participants wear colourful costumes that fill the streets during the grand parade. Credit: S Ricardo Outside Cebu, other Visayan towns hold the Feast of Sto Nino, including Kabankalan in Negross Occidental, Maasin in Leyte and other parts of the region.





In Mindanao places like General Santos, Cagayan de Oro, Butuan, Pagadian in Zamboanga, Surigao, Balingasag in Misamis Oriental.





Tondo, Manila brightens up the city to join in the celebration.





In Australia, various Filipino groups, across the country like the Wyong Shire Filipino-Australian Devotees' Celebration of Faith, do host the Feast of Sto Nino event.



The Sinulog Festival honours the Child Jesus or Sto Nino. Credit: SBS Filipino/A Violata

'Grandest festival in the Philippines'

It is believed that the first Sinulog Festival was first held in the 16th century in Cebu City in honour of Sto Nino or the Child Jesus.





Over the years, neighbouring towns in the Visayas and Mindanao regions adapted the annual Sinulog festivity.





Every year, the festival routinely attracts between one to 15 million people and partake in the colourful 10-day event.





"I'm originally from Surigao in Mindanao, but we also celebrate Sinulog there even if we're far from Cebu City," shares Peps Burlat of Central Coast.



