SBS Filipino

Census 2016 a breakthrough for gender diversity

SBS Filipino

George St, looking toward Market Street in Sydney CBD

George St, looking toward Market Street in Sydney CBD Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 July 2016 at 11:36am
By Aileen Phillips
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It is being called a breakthrough for Australia's gender-diverse population. Image: George St, looking toward Market Street in Sydney CBD (AAP)

Published 31 July 2016 at 11:36am
By Aileen Phillips
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As this report, for the first time ever, the census this August will recognise those who do not identify as either male or female.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January