Changes to prostate screening guidelines 'risky': surgeon

Under the policy, endorsed by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, GPs will no longer recommend testing for prostate cancer unless a patient requests it.
Published 6 July 2016 at 2:36pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A prostate cancer specialist is warning more men could die from the disease in the future as a result of a recent change in diagnostic guidelines by General Practitioners. Image: Urological Surgeon Professor Henry Woo with his patient, Henry Hung (SBS)
Published 6 July 2016 at 2:36pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share