Channeling arts for change and development

Maria Reyes

Maria Angelica Reyes with some of her early drawings Source: SBS Filipino

Published 1 September 2018 at 2:29pm, updated 1 September 2018 at 3:11pm
By Annalyn Violata
Who would have thought from a simple passion, one can use artistic skills as an instrument of change and development?

Aside from arts as her stress-reliever, Australia Awards Filipino scholar Maria Angelica Reyes, is channeling her drawings in bringing change to the community.

"If you are gifted with such skills, cherish them and share them," says the young student who is currently the President of the Filipino Student Society at the University of Sydney.

She is using her artistic skills in creating drawings that would be helpful and useful for her kababayans, in particular Indigenous Mangyan farmers.

She's sketching a booklet with drawings that she aims to utilise as part of her implementation of her Re-entry Action Plan when she goes back to the Philippines after finishing her Master of Development Studies in Sydney.

Australian writer David Seddon has seen Ms Reyes drawing skills and he commissioned her for the drawings which are part of Seddon's poetry book 'Notes from a Nerd in Need' due to be released soon.



Travels to the Philippines that inspire one Australian man on his poem and songwriting



