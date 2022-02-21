Childcare centre workers plead for government support amid 'crisis'

Highlights Across Australia, more than one in 10 childcare centres required a government waiver to legally operate because they did not have enough workers.

According to Queensland Department of Education, there were 112 closures at childcare centres and outside school hours care sites as COVID 19 cases spiked in December and January.

Australian Childcare Alliance Queensland are calling on the government to address the "workforce crisis"

At the peak of Omicron wave, staff shortage has been the concern that resulted to some childcare educators being forced to work even if they are sick.





This is what Jane, not her real name, experienced amongst other issues that was aggravated by the pandemic and prompted her to resign.





Listen to the audio:





Advertisement

LISTEN TO Childcare workers, nanawagan sa gobyerno sa gitna ng 'krisis' sa sektor SBS Filipino 21/02/2022 07:59 Play











