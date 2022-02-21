SBS Filipino

Childcare centre workers plead for government support amid 'crisis'

: Two cubes stand in a day care center in front of children sitting in a circle.

Source: Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images

Published 21 February 2022 at 12:15pm, updated 21 February 2022 at 3:17pm
By TJ Correa
Free rapid antigen test, hazard pay and support are some of childcare educators' appeal.

Highlights
  • Across Australia, more than one in 10 childcare centres required a government waiver to legally operate because they did not have enough workers.
  • According to Queensland Department of Education, there were 112 closures at childcare centres and outside school hours care sites as COVID 19 cases spiked in December and January.
  • Australian Childcare Alliance Queensland are calling on the government to address the "workforce crisis"
At the peak of Omicron wave, staff shortage has been the concern that resulted to some childcare educators being forced to work even if they are sick. 

This is what Jane, not her real name, experienced amongst other issues that was aggravated by the pandemic and prompted her to resign.  

Listen to the audio:

LISTEN TO
Childcare centre workers plead for government support amid 'crisis' image

Childcare workers, nanawagan sa gobyerno sa gitna ng 'krisis' sa sektor

21/02/202207:59


 

