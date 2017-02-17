China topping the e-waste mountain

The Asia-Pacific region's electronic waste has jumped by 63 per cent in the past five years, and China is leading the way.
Published 18 February 2017 at 10:01am, updated 18 February 2017 at 10:07am
By Katrina Yu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Asia's increasing - and increasingly wealthy - middle class has resulted in more electronic goods being bought - and discarded. Image: An old computer monitor discarded in a skip (AAP)
Published 18 February 2017 at 10:01am, updated 18 February 2017 at 10:07am
By Katrina Yu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share