SBS Filipino

China topping the e-waste mountain

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_633935.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 February 2017 at 10:01am, updated 18 February 2017 at 10:07am
By Katrina Yu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Asia's increasing - and increasingly wealthy - middle class has resulted in more electronic goods being bought - and discarded. Image: An old computer monitor discarded in a skip (AAP)

Published 18 February 2017 at 10:01am, updated 18 February 2017 at 10:07am
By Katrina Yu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Asia-Pacific region's electronic waste has jumped by 63 per cent in the past five years, and China is leading the way.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January