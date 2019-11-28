SBS Filipino

Christmas in Canberra: Keeping the Filipino community spirit alive

SBS Filipino

Pasko sa Canberra

Members of the Philippine Cultural Society ACT performs at the Pasko sa Canberra Source: SBS Filipino

Published 28 November 2019 at 4:35pm, updated 28 November 2019 at 4:46pm
By Annalyn Violata
Keeping alive the community spirit yet again as the Filipino community in Canberra celebrates Christmas together at this year's Pasko sa Canberra this December 01.

Despite living anew life in a foreign country, many Filipinos connect with their fellow kababayans and Christmas is one celebration that we can reconnect with our roots. "Yung identity ng isang tao, hindi po iyon isang bagay na puwedeng palitan dahil lumipat ka ng lugar. 'Yun po ay dala-dala natin mula noong maliit tayo, kinalakihan natin, nando'n yung mga natutunan natin", says new Consul General in the Philippine Embassy in Canberra, Aian Caringal, adding "minsan 'yung mga simpleng kasiyahan nandun sa memories nung bata tayo, kaya mahalaga yung pagkakaroon ng link doon sa bansa natin dati o kaya sa pagkatao natin kahit nasa ibang bansa na tayo pero nagkakaroon tayo ng mga selebrasyon para, pwede nga masabi na maipagyabang, ma-celebrate yung Filipino style natin ng pag-celebrate ng Christmas, yung pagsasama-sama natin bilang isang community."

The newly assigned Consul General looks forward to celebrating his first Christmas in Australia as he shares the details of the 16th annual Pasko sa Canberra, revealing that there would be a total of of 38 stalls - including 19 food stalls that would cater anything Filipino.

Pasko sa Canberra
Parol-making contest at the Pasko sa Canberra 2019 Source: Filipino Community Council of ACT

Spearheaded by the Filipino Community Council of ACT (FCCACT), this year Pasko sa Canberra, along with the usual Christmas carols, will include a Parol-Making Competition. "A Parol or Christmas Lantern brings memories of the joy and generosity growing up in the Philippines".
