Pasko sa Canberra

site_197_Filipino_596532.JPG

Published 5 December 2016 at 8:16am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:25am
By Annalyn Violata, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Philippine Ambassador to Australia Minda Calaguian-Cruz talks about the annual early Christmas celebration of the Filipino community in Canberra, now on its 13th year. Philippine Ambassador Minda Cruz officially opening remarks at the Pasko sa Canberra, followed by Liberal MP Alistair Coe giving his message to the Filipino community celebrating the Christmas season. Image: Ambassador Minda Cruz (SBS Filipino)

Here are some more photos of the event



Some of the performances are below:













 

